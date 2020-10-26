Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Explosion occurs in Turkey's İskenderun, one of the terrorists killed

Explosion occurs in Turkey's İskenderun, one of the terrorists killed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occured in Turkey's İskenderun city, when the special units were chasing two terrorists, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ''TRT World Now'', head of Turkey's Hatay Province Rahmi Dogan said.

''One of the terrorists was killed, there are no casualties among civilians'', he said.

Police and ambulances have been sent to the scene.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration