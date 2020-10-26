Explosion occurs in Turkey's İskenderun, one of the terrorists killed
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occured in Turkey's İskenderun city, when the special units were chasing two terrorists, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ''TRT World Now'', head of Turkey's Hatay Province Rahmi Dogan said.
''One of the terrorists was killed, there are no casualties among civilians'', he said.
Police and ambulances have been sent to the scene.
