Artsakh downs two more Azerbaijani UAVs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has destroyed two more Azerbaijani UAVs, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of Artsakh's President Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Two hostile unlucky UAVs fell down a while ago due to the skillfulness of our soldiers'', Poghosyan wrote.

Since September 27 the Armenian side has downed at least 222 UAVs.