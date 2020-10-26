Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Armenian side has proofs of Turkish F-16 implementing concrete military mission

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side has proofs of Turkish F-16 warplanes firing missiles against Artsakh solving concrete military mission in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''We have many proofs and have information of how F-16 warplanes were used, firing high precision missiles, missiles solving concrete military tasks'', Hovhannisyan said.





