Situation in Stepanakert is calm, explosions heard from nearby areas

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Stepanakert is calm, explosions are heard from nearby areas, press service official of the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

''From time to time our air defense units operate, and the sounds of artillery can be heard in the distance’', Tadevosyan said.

He added that fierce clashes continue in the south-eastern direction of Artsakh.