Pro-Turkish terrorist group planned terror act in Russia – WarGonzo

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Pro-Turkish Hayʼat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group, coordinated by the Turkish special forces, had planned terrorism in Russia, ARMENPRESS reports WarGonzo Telegram channel informed.

''WarGonzo was informed from its own sources in security agencies that Hayʼat Tahrir Ash-Sham terrorist group, coordinated by Turkish special services, have recruited two residents of Khabarovsk to carry out terror in Far East'', reads the statement.





