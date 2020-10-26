Azerbaijan wants capitulation of Artsakh, not settlement of the conflict – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says Azerbaijan wants capitulation of Nagorno Karabakh, not the settlement of the conflict, ARMENPRESS PM Pashinyan said on October 26 in a Facebook Live.

''During this entire period we have been maximally flexible, during which we came to the conclusion that Azerbaijan does not want to reach a settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, it wants the capitulation of Karabakh. Whenever we agreed to something, it was unacceptable for Azerbaijan, because they wanted more. We have to clearly record that Azerbaijan wants at least the capitulation of Karabakh now more than ever'', Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan noted that the Armenian people are ready for mutual concessions, even painful compromises, but the Armenian people will never agree with the idea of capitulation.

''Azerbaijan has never been and now is not ready for mutual concessions. This is the key point that did not allow a settlement to be reached'', the PM said.