Azerbaijan firing rockets against Artsakh's civilian settlements

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is firing Grad and Smerch rockets against Artsakh's Martuni region, including Martuni city, Martakert city and the villages of the upper subregion of Askeran, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian United Information Center.

A residential house in Martuni city is set on fire. Fire rescuers are carrying out firefighting and rescue works at the same time.

Information on casualties and destructions is being clarified.





