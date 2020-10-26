Azerbaijan continues targeting civilian settlements in Artsakh, UAV noticed in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted a number of villages in upper subregion of Artsakh's Askeran, while a drone has been noticed in Stepanakert, Hunan Tadevosyan, a press service official of the State Service of Emergency Situation of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS, summing up the situation in the civilian settlements of Artsakh.

''Air raid siren was activated in Stepanakert at 17:00, but it ended shortly after. An UAV has been noticed in the Stepanakert, most probably a reconnaissance one, but air raid siren was activated for security reasons'', he said.

According to Tadevosyan, at this moment fierce clashes take place in the south-eastern direction of Artsakh.

Speaking about Martuni and Martakert cities, Tadevosyan informed that the situation is relatively calm.