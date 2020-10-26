Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Secretary of Security Council of Russia emphasizes importance of NK peaceful settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a telephone conversation with Secretary of Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.  

Armen Grigoryan referred to the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan front line, emphasized Turkey’s destabilizing involvement in the war unleased by Azerbaijan.

The Security Council Secretary of Armenia highly appreciated Russia's role in the efforts to resolve the conflict.

Nikolai Patrushev emphasized the necessity of a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the conflict.





