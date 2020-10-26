Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-20

YEREVAN, 26 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.77 drams to 493.24 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.83 drams to 582.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.93 drams to 643.48 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 47.06 drams to 30145.33 drams. Silver price down by 3.08 drams to 392.64 drams. Platinum price down by 21.54 drams to 13796.49 drams.