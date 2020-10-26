Greece and Russia discuss international community’s efforts for achieving peace in Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have discussed the international community’s efforts in the direction for achieving peace in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

“Within this framework I presented to [Lavrov] my recent visit to Yerevan. I underscored the necessity of achieving a ceasefire,” Dendias said at a joint press briefing with Lavrov in Athens.

Lavrov said they also spoke about Russia’s role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair for contributing to the settlement of the conflict, starting with a ceasefire. “We’ve also spoken about the steps that we are taking in other directions in the post-Soviet geopolitical space. We are interested that all existing problems there get overcome and settled,” Lavrov said.

