Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Heavy battles in Artsakh’s south-east as Azeri forces continue breaching ceasefire

Heavy battles in Artsakh’s south-east as Azeri forces continue breaching ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Fierce fighting is taking place in Artsakh’s south-east, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier the Defense Army of Artsakh reported that despite the new ceasefire that was supposed to take effect 08:00 October 26, the Azerbaijani forces launched renewed attacks. The Azeri military also bombarded a village, killing 1 civilian and wounding two others.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration