Heavy battles in Artsakh’s south-east as Azeri forces continue breaching ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Fierce fighting is taking place in Artsakh’s south-east, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier the Defense Army of Artsakh reported that despite the new ceasefire that was supposed to take effect 08:00 October 26, the Azerbaijani forces launched renewed attacks. The Azeri military also bombarded a village, killing 1 civilian and wounding two others.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan