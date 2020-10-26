No alternative to peaceful solution of NK conflict, reiterates Kremlin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Kremlin closely follows the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and reiterates that there can’t be an alternative to a peaceful solution to the conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to RIA.

“We now continue to closely follow the situation at the line of contact of the conflicting sides. As before, we find that there can’t be any other resolution to that problem other than a peaceful one,” Peskov said.

A new humanitarian ceasefire, facilitated by the US, was supposed to come into force at 08:00 local time on October 26. However, 45 minutes into the ceasefire the Azeri forces launched artillery strikes.

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that despite the Azeri provocations the Armenian side continues to fully adhere to the ceasefire.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan