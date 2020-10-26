Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Stepanakert residents told not to panic from explosion sounds as bomb squads dispose ordnance

Stepanakert residents told not to panic from explosion sounds as bomb squads dispose ordnance

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS.  Bomb squads are disposing the unexploded munitions fired by the Azeri military in Stepanakert City and nearby territories, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

“At this moment the bomb squads of the State Service of Emergency Situations are working in Stepanakert and the adjacent territory of the city. The discovered ordnance is being disposed on spot. Therefore, please do not panic in the event of hearing sounds of explosions,” the service said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration