Despite several Azeri provocations the ceasefire is generally maintained, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Despite several Azeri provocations the ceasefire is generally being maintained, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“The Armenian side will continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime,” he tweeted.

The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on October 26. Another artillery attack was carried out by Azerbaijan at 09:10. Then, the Azeri air force bombed the town of Martuni.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan