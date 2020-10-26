Armenia denies Azeri accusations, highlights launch of ICRC humanitarian actions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense reiterated that the Armenian side is strictly adhering to the humanitarian ceasefire set from 08:00 a.m. today.

“The statements of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian side has allegedly violated the humanitarian ceasefire do not correspond to reality and are of provocative nature.

In this regard Armenia’s Ministry of Defense highlights the immediate introduction of parameters for monitoring the ceasefire and the start of the process of exchanging bodies and prisoners of war with the mediation of the ICRC,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on October 26.

“Grossly violating the ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, starting from 8.45 a.m. today Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire at the positions of Artsakh’s Defense Army in north-eastern direction,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Another Azeri violation took place at 09:10. Azerbaijani forces fired 5 artillery shells at the Artsakh positions in the south-eastern direction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan