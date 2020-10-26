Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

COVID-19 Armenia: 973 new cases, 16 deaths over last 24 hours

COVID-19 Armenia: 973 new cases, 16 deaths over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 973 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were recorded over the past day in Armenia, the Centers for Disease Control said.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases has reached 78810.

254 patients recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 51162.

The death toll reached 1196. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 339 other individuals (2 in last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing conditions.

2201 tests were conducted over the past day.

As of 11:00, October 26, the number of active cases stood at 26113.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration