COVID-19 Armenia: 973 new cases, 16 deaths over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 973 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were recorded over the past day in Armenia, the Centers for Disease Control said.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases has reached 78810.

254 patients recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 51162.

The death toll reached 1196. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 339 other individuals (2 in last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing conditions.

2201 tests were conducted over the past day.

As of 11:00, October 26, the number of active cases stood at 26113.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan