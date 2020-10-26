Azerbaijan launches artillery strikes at Artsakh just 45 minutes after new ceasefire takes effect

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military violated the new humanitarian ceasefire agreement just 45 minutes into the deal and launched artillery attacks at Artsakh’s military positions in the north-eastern direction, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Grossly violating the ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, starting from 8.45 a.m. today Azerbaijani armed forces opened artillery fire at the positions of Artsakh’s Defense Army in north-eastern direction,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Update: Another Azeri violation recorded at 09:10. Azerbaijani forces fired 5 artillery shells at the Artsakh positions in the south-eastern direction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan