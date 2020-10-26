Artsakh strictly adheres to ceasefire deal, denies Azeri accusations

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh is announcing that the Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the agreements on cessation of hostilities. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said the Azerbaijani authorities’ accusations alleging that the Armenian side has violated the ceasefire and is shelling the Azeri positions in the southern direction is disinformation.

“After reaching the humanitarian ceasefire agreement in the United States, which had to come into force at 08:00, October 26, the Azerbaijani defense ministry hurried to accuse the Armenian side even before 08:00 in grossly violating the ceasefire, but some time later it removed the information. Minutes later the Azerbaijani defense ministry spread another disinformation, alleging that the Armenian forces are shelling the Azerbaijani positions in the southern direction.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh is announcing that the Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the agreements, and the [Azerbaijani] accusations are not only false but were done in the context of preparing information grounds for their future provocations,” the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan