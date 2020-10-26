Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

“Armenian side will fully maintain ceasefire” – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side will fully maintain the ceasefire from 08:00, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

“As agreed in Washington DC, with US mediation, the Armenian side will fully maintain the ceasefire starting from 8 a.m.” he tweeted.

