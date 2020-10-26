“Armenian side will fully maintain ceasefire” – PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side will fully maintain the ceasefire from 08:00, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.
“As agreed in Washington DC, with US mediation, the Armenian side will fully maintain the ceasefire starting from 8 a.m.” he tweeted.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
- 09:54 Aliyev regime is displaying overt brazen attitude towards entire civilized humanity – Artsakh says
- 09:45 “Relatively calm” situation in direction of Artsakh settlements
- 09:15 Azerbaijan launches artillery strikes at Artsakh just 45 minutes after new ceasefire takes effect
- 08:53 Artsakh strictly adheres to ceasefire deal, denies Azeri accusations
- 08:42 UN Secretary General welcomes Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement
- 08:08 “Armenian side will fully maintain ceasefire” – PM Pashinyan
- 02:30 Armenian MFA expresses solidarity with French President Macron
- 02:22 Artsakh’s President confirms readiness to comply with ceasefire as party to the conflict
- 02:15 Donald Trump congratulates Pashinyan, Aliyev on ceasefire
- 01:16 Robert O'Brien congratulates over humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan
- 00:27 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs and OSCE MG Co-chairs to meet in Geneva October 29
- 00:00 Armenia, Azerbaijan reach another ceasefire agreement
- 10.25-23:18 Azerbaijani armed forces target another international reporter in Artsakh
- 10.25-22:42 Nikol Pashinyan expects India to recognize independence of Nagorno Karabakh
- 10.25-22:20 Heavy clashes take place on front line – Artsakh continues neutralization of subversive groups
- 10.25-22:14 Trump promises to easily solve Nagorno Karabakh conflict: Updated
- 10.25-21:42 Azerbaijan bombs Artsakh's Askeran region
- 10.25-21:21 Armenia-produced guided strike drone in action
- 10.25-20:55 COVID-19 pretext for limitations in Azerbaijan, says MP
- 10.25-19:55 Turkish F-16 warplanes identified in Azerbaijan's Gabala air base
- 10.25-19:30 USA pushing Azerbaijan to accept ceasefire agreement
- 10.25-18:42 Self-defense of Nagorno Karabakh people is priority – Pashinyan meets with French parliamentarians
- 10.25-18:41 Defense Ministry publishes photos of another downed Azerbaijani UAV
- 10.25-18:22 Artsakh’s forces trying to neutralize Azerbaijani subversive group near Avetaranots village
- 10.25-17:48 President of Artsakh visits south-eastern section of frontline
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 7765 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 5019 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 5016 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4840 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
21:39, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4418 times Artsakh will retaliate very soon, with no mercy – Atrtsakh President’s spokesperson