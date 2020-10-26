Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Armenian MFA expresses solidarity with French President Macron

Armenian MFA expresses solidarity with French President Macron

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia expresses full solidarity with French President Emmanuel Macron following the incident that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made insulting remarks addressed to the French President, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Twitter page of MFA Armenia.

‘’We express our full solidarity with France and French President Emmanuel Macron. Insulting rhetoric, supporting terrorism, using religious issues for igniting hatred have no place in the civilized world’’, reads the statement.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration