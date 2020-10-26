Armenian MFA expresses solidarity with French President Macron

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia expresses full solidarity with French President Emmanuel Macron following the incident that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made insulting remarks addressed to the French President, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Twitter page of MFA Armenia.

‘’We express our full solidarity with France and French President Emmanuel Macron. Insulting rhetoric, supporting terrorism, using religious issues for igniting hatred have no place in the civilized world’’, reads the statement.