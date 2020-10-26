Robert O'Brien congratulates over humanitarian ceasefire agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien congratulated Armenia, Azerbaijan and the USA on the occasion of reaching a humanitarian ceasefire, ARMENPRESS reports O'Brien wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

''I met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the White House on Friday and spoke by phone with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev yesterday. Congratulations to all of them for agreeing to adhere to the cease fire today. Lives will be saved in both nations. Well done'', he wrote.