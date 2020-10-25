Azerbaijani armed forces target another international reporter in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces again targeted an international reporter working in Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports Russian reporter Daria Aslamova released a footage in her Telegram Channel, showing a shell dropping 200 meters away from them when Aslamova was interviewing an Armenian serviceman.

''I am alive, this is another birthday for me. The shell exploded 200 meters away from us. The moment of the explosion can be seen in the footage. After driving away nearly 500 meters we understood that the explosion had damaged the oil container and the window'', she wrote.

Azerbaijani armed forces regularly target international reporters. The first incident took place in Martuni city of Artsakh on October 1, injuring two French reporters of Le-Monde. The second incident took place on October 8, when Azerbaijan bombed Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi town of Artsakh from a high precision weapon. Afterwards, when reporters arrived to cover the incident, they again targeted the church from high precision weapon, injuring 3 Russian reporters.