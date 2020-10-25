Nikol Pashinyan expects India to recognize independence of Nagorno Karabakh  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Indian WION TV, answering the question what he expects from India and the international community in general for preventing Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression against Artsakh.

''I expect from New Delhi what I expect from other representatives of the international community – record that Turkey has organized the transportation of terrorists and mercenaries to Azerbaijan and that this war should not have started without Turkey's intervention, record that the terrorists groups of Azerbaijan and Turkey started the attack , record that the Armenian people in Nagorno Karabakh are under existential threat, under genocidal risk, and assess the principle of ‘'remedial secession'' acceptable for this case and recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh'', ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan as saying.

To the question how long the war can continue and if the Armenian side is preparing for a long-lasting war, Nikol Pashinyan said that the people of Nagorno Karabakh should struggle for ensuring its security until the end. ''But I hope our diplomatic efforts will stop the war as soon as possible'', Pashinyan said.