Armenia-produced guided strike drone in action
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has released a footage showing the Armenian-made guided strike drone in action, ARMENPRESS MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan posted the footage on her Facebook page.
