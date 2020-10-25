Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Armenia-produced guided strike drone in action

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS.  The Defense Ministry of Armenia has released a footage showing the Armenian-made guided strike drone in action, ARMENPRESS MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan posted the footage on her Facebook page.





