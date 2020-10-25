Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

USA pushing Azerbaijan to accept ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS.  The United States is trying to convince Azerbaijan to agree to ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs Robert O’Brien told CBS. 

“We spent all week-end trying to reach peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia agreed to the ceasefire, Azerbaijan not yet. We are pushing them toward it,” O’Brien told CBS.





