Defense Ministry publishes photos of another downed Azerbaijani UAV

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS.  The Defense Ministry of Armenia has published the photos of another downed Azerbaijani UAV, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Since September 27 the Armenian side has downed at least 218 Azerbaijani UAVs, which were mainly of Turkish and Israeli production.





