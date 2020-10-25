Defense Ministry publishes photos of another downed Azerbaijani UAV
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has published the photos of another downed Azerbaijani UAV, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.
Since September 27 the Armenian side has downed at least 218 Azerbaijani UAVs, which were mainly of Turkish and Israeli production.
- 19:55 Turkish F-16 warplanes identified in Azerbaijan's Gabala air base
- 19:30 USA pushing Azerbaijan to accept ceasefire agreement
- 18:42 Self-defense of Nagorno Karabakh people is priority – Pashinyan meets with French parliamentarians
- 18:41 Defense Ministry publishes photos of another downed Azerbaijani UAV
- 18:22 Artsakh’s forces trying to neutralize Azerbaijani subversive group near Avetaranots village
- 17:48 President of Artsakh visits south-eastern section of frontline
- 17:46 Civic Committee for Recognition of the Independence of Artsakh to be formed in Poland
- 17:34 Azeri drone breaches Artsakh airspace and hovers above Stepanakert
- 17:10 Analysis shows video of Azeri soldier executing wounded Armenian serviceman is authentic - Ombudsman
- 16:58 EU considers Erdogan’s remarks addressed to Macron unacceptable
- 16:38 French MP urges to withdraw Turkey from NATO
- 16:30 COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 43 million 027 thousand
- 16:12 BREAKING: Air raid sirens activated in Stepanakert City
- 15:50 Catholicos Garegin II to address the nation
- 15:25 Azeri war crimes drive most of Artsakh population into bomb shelters with serious deprivations
- 15:24 Armenia applies to ECHR over Azerbaijani video involving 8 Armenian POWs
- 14:46 Artsakh military death toll reaches 974
- 14:32 ‘Azerbaijani president’s statement causes surprise’ – Pashinyan spokesperson
- 14:02 Investigation reveals Turkish-Azeri joint war plan for Artsakh, deploying guns in residential areas
- 13:49 French parliamentary delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 13:39 Iran holds military exercises in north-west
- 13:32 Azerbaijan may appear under US sanctions: Expert on Aliyev’s statement on buying weapons from Iran
- 13:29 Armenian communities of Australia and New Zealand raise 1,200,860 dollars for Artsakh
- 13:08 Armenian lawyer expects ECHR will contribute to exchange of POWs
- 12:57 Blood-soaked laundry art installation raises awareness on Artsakh in Canada
12:10, 10.24.2020
Viewed 7213 times BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4926 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
03:29, 10.18.2020
Viewed 4858 times Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement
20:32, 10.23.2020
Viewed 4854 times Large special unit of Azerbaijan neutralized in Artsakh
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4802 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh