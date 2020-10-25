Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Analysis shows video of Azeri soldier executing wounded Armenian serviceman is authentic - Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan has said that the analysis of the video that emerged October 24 showing the execution of a heavily wounded Armenian soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army by an Azerbaijani serviceman are authentic images.

“We recorded this case at the first phase of publication yesterday. Our analysis shows that it is a real video from the recent clashes, where an Azerbaijani soldier executes an Armenian heavily wounded soldier. So, international community keeps being blind, Azerbaijan continues war crimes,” he tweeted.

 

