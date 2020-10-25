Azeri war crimes drive most of Artsakh population into bomb shelters with serious deprivations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The most part of the Artsakh population are forced to live in bomb shelters and suffer serious deprivations due to the ongoing war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the peaceful settlements of Artsakh, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said after visiting the bomb shelters on October 23 and 24 in Shushi and Stepanakert.

Beglaryan said that his office and other authorized agencies are working daily to support the residents who are currently in a difficult humanitarian condition. Beglaryan’s office is also cooperating with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to provide support and assess the needs of the citizens of Artsakh who have moved to Armenia.

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh said that all authorized bodies, together with partners in Armenia and abroad, are doing their best to raise awareness about the situation in Artsakh to international organizations and human rights institutions and to mitigate the consequences of the humanitarian disaster.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan