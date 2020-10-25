‘Azerbaijani president’s statement causes surprise’ – Pashinyan spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia reiterates its readiness for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on mutual concessions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan told Interfax.

“The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has numerously stated the readiness and necessity of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on mutual concession and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” Gevorgyan said.

Gevorgyan reminded that PM Pashinyan had earlier said that Azerbaijan itself is abandoning the reached agreements by displaying maximalist approach.

“The Armenian Prime Minister has said that when Armenia is declaring that a given mutual concession is acceptable for it, which seemingly was also acceptable for Azerbaijan before that, this compromise is quickly becoming unacceptable for them. The Prime Minister has said that the moment Armenia announces readiness for mutual concession, Azerbaijan demands more. Therefore, the Azerbaijani president’s statement saying that Armenia must announce its commitment to the basic principles of settlement developed by the United States, Russia and France, is causing surprise because Armenia has always been and remains committed to these principles,” Gevorgyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan