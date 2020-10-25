Philanthropist George Pagoumian donates 1 mln USD to My Step foundation for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian entrepreneur, PMA Venture Capital Group’s founder, philanthropist George K. Pagoumian has donated 1 million USD to the My Step foundation of Armenia, Armenian prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, who chairs the foundation, said on Facebook.

The money will be directed for fighting the COVID-19.

“I don’t know what I did for receiving such an attitude from you, but I promise, dear Mr. Pagoumian, I will not disappoint you”, Anna Hakobyan said.

