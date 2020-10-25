Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Philanthropist George Pagoumian donates 1 mln USD to My Step foundation for COVID-19 response

Philanthropist George Pagoumian donates 1 mln USD to My Step foundation for COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian entrepreneur, PMA Venture Capital Group’s founder, philanthropist George K. Pagoumian has donated 1 million USD to the My Step foundation of Armenia, Armenian prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, who chairs the foundation, said on Facebook.

The money will be directed for fighting the COVID-19.

“I don’t know what I did for receiving such an attitude from you, but I promise, dear Mr. Pagoumian, I will not disappoint you”, Anna Hakobyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration