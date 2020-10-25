Fighting underway in all frontline directions as Azeri military keeps attacking Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The situation remained “relatively stable-tense” in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone overnight October 24-25, with artillery battles resuming in individual parts, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani military again bombarded residential areas of Artsakh, namely the towns of Karmir Shuka, Taghavard, Gishi, Spitakashen of Martuni region and the Avetaranots village of Askeran region in the evening.

“Currently localized battles are taking place in all directions of the frontline. The Defense Army units continue the operations on detecting and neutralizing the adversary’s sabotage-reconnaissance squads,” the ministry said.

