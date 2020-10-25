US must pressure Azerbaijan through implementation of sanctions to abide by ceasefire – Pallone  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The US must take critical steps like implementing sanctions to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire, Congressman Frank Pallone said on Twitter.

“Had a conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan who gave me a detailed assessment of the conflict in Artsakh. The US must take critical steps like implementing sanctions to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire and stop using foreign terrorist fighters”, the Congressman said.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan