Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in Washington

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) has kicked off, ARMENPRESS reports the meeting takes place in Washington.

FM Mnatsakanyan held meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other high ranking officials on October 22 and 23.