Azerbaijani warplanes bomb Artsakh’s Martakert city

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces kept under fire the peaceful settlements of Artsakh on October 24, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian United Information Center.

Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers kept Martuni city and Taghavard village under fire.

After the midday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again used aviation against Martakert city. There are no casualties, the damage is being estimated.





