Azerbaijani armed forces bomb Artsakh’s Martuni several times during the day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Martuni city of Artsakh was bombed several times by Azerbaijani armed forces on October 24, deputy head of Martuni region Vadim Danielyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’During the day the city was bombed a number of times. Fortunately, there are no destructions and casualties’’, Danielyan said, adding that at the moment the situation is calm.