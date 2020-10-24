President of Artsakh discusses current situation, future plans with militia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with the members of the militia with the participation of the representatives of the security system.

“The talk with the defenders of the homeland focused on the ongoing developments and our actions to counter them.

The professionalism and knowledge of our soldiers, who have mastered the enemy’s tactics in the past month, only inspire excitement and trust. They understand very well both the importance of the defense of the homeland and the price of its sacrifice”, the President of Artsakh said on Facebook.

