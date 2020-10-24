Defense Ministry denies Azeri report on downing Armenian aircraft
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has denied the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement that claimed that an Armenian military aircraft was shot down.
“The report on a downed Armenian aircraft is a total lie,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
