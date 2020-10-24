Armenia defense minister visits wounded soldiers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited today soldiers wounded during the operation of neutralizing the Azerbaijani special operations team and destroying huge amount of equipment in the southern direction, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

On October 23, thanks to the successful operations of the Armenian forces in the southern direction of Artsakh, an entire special operations team of the adversary was neutralized, 9 military equipment were destroyed and many others were seized.

