Dutch MP Sadet Karabulut calls on PM Mark Rutte to stop Azerbaijan and Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of the Netherlands Sadet Karabulut has called on the Dutch government to take action to stop Turkey and Azerbaijan in the attacks on Artsakh. She tweeted the Human Rights Watch report on the Azeri use of prohibited cluster munitions against Artsakh and said that the Azeri actions are “unacceptable”.

“Scandalous. Unacceptable. The Cabinet must speak out strongly and do something to stop Azerbaijan and Turkey. Every minute counts. Break the silence,” she said in a tweet addressed to PM Mark Rutte.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan