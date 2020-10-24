WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army hits Azeri TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Artsakh Defense Army striking an Azerbaijani TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:21 WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army hits Azeri TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher
- 15:04 Artsakh military death toll reaches 963
- 14:58 ‘Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan’ – US actor Sean Penn
- 14:16 Wounded Azeri soldier's surgery completed successfully in Artsakh
- 14:12 Couple ties the knot in bombarded Armenian church in Shushi, Artsakh
- 13:55 Azerbaijan’s pre-planned aggression is accompanied with numerous war crimes – Armenian FM
- 13:54 Ukraine to launch production of Turkish Bayratkar drones
- 13:41 Heavy damages in Stepanakert City after latest Azerbaijani bombardment of residential areas
- 13:33 War can exacerbate Azerbaijan’s economic vulnerability: S&P downgrades debt outlook to negative
- 12:11 Artsakh Ombudsman calls videos involving Armenian POWs a war crime
- 12:10 BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
- 11:57 Bombardier (BRP) suspends delivery of aircraft engines used by Turkey in combat drones
- 11:54 There are missing civilians in Artsakh, Ombudsman says
- 11:36 Most of my squad were foreigners, Azeri POW says in Artsakh
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2213 new cases in one day
- 10:45 Canadian-Armenians hold protest, urge to recognize Artsakh’s independence
- 10:02 WATCH: Seized Azeri military equipment in southern Artsakh
- 09:50 Ongoing Azeri attacking operations are successfully thwarted, says Artsakh Defense Army
- 09:02 European Stocks - 23-10-20
- 09:01 US stocks - 23-10-20
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-10-20
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-10-20
- 08:57 Oil Prices Down - 23-10-20
- 08:44 Trump’s national security advisor presses for rejection of outside actors in NK conflict
- 02:02 Nearly 90,000 people displaced, lost homes and property in Nagorno Karabakh
17:36, 10.17.2020
Viewed 5804 times Children of Artsakh under existential threat. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors call for immediate action
03:29, 10.18.2020
Viewed 4812 times Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4678 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4652 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
22:23, 10.17.2020
Viewed 4605 times Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18