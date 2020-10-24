Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army hits Azeri TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher

WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army hits Azeri TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has released a video showing the Artsakh Defense Army striking an Azerbaijani TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration