Artsakh military death toll reaches 963
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army reported an additional 36 KIAs, bringing the total death toll in the Artsakh military amid the Azeri attacks to 963.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:21 WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army hits Azeri TOS-1A heavy multiple rocket launcher
- 15:04 Artsakh military death toll reaches 963
- 14:58 ‘Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan’ – US actor Sean Penn
- 14:16 Wounded Azeri soldier's surgery completed successfully in Artsakh
- 14:12 Couple ties the knot in bombarded Armenian church in Shushi, Artsakh
- 13:55 Azerbaijan’s pre-planned aggression is accompanied with numerous war crimes – Armenian FM
- 13:54 Ukraine to launch production of Turkish Bayratkar drones
- 13:41 Heavy damages in Stepanakert City after latest Azerbaijani bombardment of residential areas
- 13:33 War can exacerbate Azerbaijan’s economic vulnerability: S&P downgrades debt outlook to negative
- 12:11 Artsakh Ombudsman calls videos involving Armenian POWs a war crime
- 12:10 BREAKING: Turkey sends 1200 commandos to fight for Azeris against Artsakh – report
- 11:57 Bombardier (BRP) suspends delivery of aircraft engines used by Turkey in combat drones
- 11:54 There are missing civilians in Artsakh, Ombudsman says
- 11:36 Most of my squad were foreigners, Azeri POW says in Artsakh
- 11:09 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2213 new cases in one day
- 10:45 Canadian-Armenians hold protest, urge to recognize Artsakh’s independence
- 10:02 WATCH: Seized Azeri military equipment in southern Artsakh
- 09:50 Ongoing Azeri attacking operations are successfully thwarted, says Artsakh Defense Army
- 09:02 European Stocks - 23-10-20
- 09:01 US stocks - 23-10-20
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-10-20
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-10-20
- 08:57 Oil Prices Down - 23-10-20
- 08:44 Trump’s national security advisor presses for rejection of outside actors in NK conflict
- 02:02 Nearly 90,000 people displaced, lost homes and property in Nagorno Karabakh
17:36, 10.17.2020
Viewed 5804 times Children of Artsakh under existential threat. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors call for immediate action
03:29, 10.18.2020
Viewed 4812 times Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement
00:43, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4678 times Turkish Bayraktar downed by Artsakh
12:50, 10.20.2020
Viewed 4652 times After soldier's decapitation in Karabakh by Azeri army, Iran decries “Takfiri” style beheading
22:23, 10.17.2020
Viewed 4605 times Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18