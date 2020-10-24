Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 963

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army reported an additional 36 KIAs, bringing the total death toll in the Artsakh military amid the Azeri attacks to 963.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




