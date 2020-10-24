Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

‘Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan’ – US actor Sean Penn

‘Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan’ – US actor Sean Penn

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. American actor, filmmaker and producer Sean Penn commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policy on Armenians.

“As too many of us sit on our butts, Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan with weapons WE provided. THIS is NOT America!  Biden for America’s new birth!” Sean Penn said on Twitter.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration