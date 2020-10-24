‘Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan’ – US actor Sean Penn

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. American actor, filmmaker and producer Sean Penn commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s policy on Armenians.

“As too many of us sit on our butts, Armenians are being slaughtered by Trump pal Erdogan with weapons WE provided. THIS is NOT America! Biden for America’s new birth!” Sean Penn said on Twitter.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

