Wounded Azeri soldier's surgery completed successfully in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The surgery of Azerbaijani prisoner of war in Artsakh has passed successfully, Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

“He is currently under the supervision of doctors, is in stable condition”, Stepanyan said.

On October 23, thanks to the successful operations of the Armenian forces in the southern direction, an entire special operations team of the adversary was neutralized, 9 military equipment were destroyed and many others were seized.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan