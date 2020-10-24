Ukraine to launch production of Turkish Bayratkar drones

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine is planning to launch the production of the Turkish Bayraktar combat drones, Military Review newspaper reported citing the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Uruskiy.

“The Turkish side is ready to make investments. They expect from us to provide a platform with the relevant requirements, based on which they will launch the production and manufacture those devices,” Uruskiy said.

According to Uruskiy, Turkey initially wanted to launch the production as part of Ukroboronprom, the Ukrainian state defense enterprise, but changed its mind and said they would build a separate company for it. Uruskiy said that Ukrainian engineers will work in the company.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan