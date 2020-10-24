Heavy damages in Stepanakert City after latest Azerbaijani bombardment of residential areas

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The latest Azerbaijani bombardment of Stepanakert City in Artsakh overnight October 23-24 has caused heavy damages, with many homes, vehicles, businesses and other civilian facilities damaged or destroyed.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces used Smerch missiles on peaceful population,” the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

ARMENPESS correspondent reported from the capital of Artsakh that the bomb squads of the State Service of Emergency Situations are disposing the unexploded ordnances from the fired munitions. The latest sound of explosion heard in Stepanakert on October 24 was from the disposal.

