WATCH: Seized Azeri military equipment in southern Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A video showing many Azerbaijani military materiel seized by the Artsakh Defense Army has been posted online.

Banak.info online platform shared the video filmed in the southern direction.

Earlier the Armenian Defense Ministry had said that the Artsakh Defense Army had neutralized en entire Azeri special operations team that was carrying out an attack. Nine Azeri military hardware were destroyed and many others seized.

