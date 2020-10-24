Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Ongoing Azeri attacking operations are successfully thwarted, says Artsakh Defense Army

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone remained “relatively stable-tense” overnight October 23-24, with artillery battles and firefights taking place in individual sections, the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

“In the evening, by once again grossly violating international humanitarian law norms, the [Azerbaijani] forces bombarded peaceful settlements, including the capital city of Stepanakert. Currently localized battles are taking place in all directions of the frontline. The Defense Army units are successfully thwarting the [Azerbaijani] attacking operations and are maintaining control over the tactical situation,” the Artsakh Defense Army said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





