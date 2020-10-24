LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.78% to $1840.00, copper price down by 0.90% to $6901.50, lead price down by 0.22% to $1804.50, nickel price down by 2.24% to $15740.00, tin price down by 1.18% to $18528.00, zinc price down by 0.47% to $2557.00, molybdenum price up by 0.35% to $18916.00, cobalt price stood at $33305.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.