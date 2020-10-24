Trump’s national security advisor presses for rejection of outside actors in NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. US President’s national security advisor Robert C. O’Brien urged to reject outside actors further destabilizing the situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone during the meeting with Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the National Security Council said on Twitter.

“In my meeting with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, I pressed for an immediate ceasefire then a return to Minsk Group-facilitated negotiations with Armenia, and rejection of outside actors further destabilizing the situation. There is no military solution”, O’Brien said.

He also presented details from the meeting with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, stating that the US will continue its strongest diplomatic efforts at all levels until the conflict is resolved. “We discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to Minsk Group-facilitated negotiations with Azerbaijan”, NSA O’Brien said.

